Native American Judge To Make History At Wash. High Court

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 8:43 PM EST) -- Raquel Montoya-Lewis will become the first Native American justice on the Washington Supreme Court after she was appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday, bringing a wealth of tribal court and state court experience to the post. Judge Montoya-Lewis, 51, is an enrolled Pueblo of Isleta member and a descendant of the Pueblo of Laguna. She has served the last five years as a judge on the Whatcom County Superior Court. But she spent many years before that serving as chief judge for the Nooksack Indian Tribe, Upper Skagit Indian Tribe and Lummi Nation Tribal Court. Judge Montoya-Lewis said in a...

