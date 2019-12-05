Hinshaw Picks Up Products Liability Partner In Chicago

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 8:05 PM EST) -- EDITING -- Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP said Wednesday it hired a Williams Montgomery & John litigator to its product liability practice group who has "significant experience" representing domestic and international companies in high-stakes matters. Jordan D. Shea joins Hinshaw's Chicago office. He said in a statement he wanted to introduce his clients to a firm with a national platform and a "deeply experienced" product liability team. "Hinshaw is a perfect fit in this regard, and I look forward to growing my practice and assisting our clients in a wide range of complex litigation matters," Shea said. Shea has represented companies in...

