Commerce Tees Up Final Duties On Steel Rods From Taiwan

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 7:53 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce on Wednesday finalized duties on imports of steel rods from Taiwan after determining that the product benefited from unfair trade practices. In its final determination, Commerce found that carbon and alloy steel threaded rod from Taiwan had been sold in the U.S. at below fair market value, unveiling a 32.26% anti-dumping duty margin. "As a result of today's decision, Commerce will instruct U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to continue to collect cash deposits equal to the applicable final weighted-average dumping rate,” Commerce said in an announcement. Alabama-based producer Vulcan Threaded Products Inc. had asked the...

