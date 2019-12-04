Mets Valued At $2.6B As Billionaire Steve Cohen Pitches Offer

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 8:34 PM EST) -- Hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen is set to purchase an 80% stake in the New York Mets in a deal that reportedly values the team at $2.6 billion and comes at a pivotal moment for the team. The Mets announced the deal in a statement Wednesday and the details were fleshed out by Bloomberg, which cited an unnamed source to report the MLB franchise is being valued at $2.6 billion for the purposes of Cohen’s 80% stake purchase. That deal will unfold over the course of five years, with current majority owners Fred and Jeff Wilpon of Sterling Equities retaining their...

