Importer Didn’t Qualify For Tax Break, Texas Justices Told

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 8:48 PM EST) -- A crude oil importer storing products in a tax-free subzone was not exempt from a Texas county’s local property tax as the zone was not active for the periods at issue, the county told the state high court Thursday. A lower appeals court properly held that U.S. Customs and Border Protection had considered the subzone in Harris County — operated by Pasadena Refining System Inc., a Connecticut corporation — “deactivated” for the years 2011 to 2013, county counsel Brian S. Humphrey II told the state Supreme Court at oral argument. This meant special tax treatment afforded to active subzones did not...

