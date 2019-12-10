Venture Capital, Startup Pro Joins Michael Best In Chicago

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 8:08 PM EST) -- Michael Best & Friedrich LLP has hired an attorney who counsels clients through all of their companies' startup phases to beef up the roster in its Chicago office, the firm has announced. Michael Best added Galen R. Mason to its transactional practice group as well as its Venture Best team, consisting of a group of counsel who offer entrepreneurship and risk capital investing legal expertise to clients nationwide. Mason joined the firm after working as special counsel at Foley & Lardner LLP for more than nine years. Mason told Law360 he was attracted to Michael Best because of its existing platform,...

