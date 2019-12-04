Chancery Orders Tutor Perini To Pay $8M To Merger Partner

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 9:56 PM EST) -- Tutor Perini Corp. was ordered Wednesday to pay $8 million to the former owners of its acquisition Greenstar Services Corp. in the latest installment of a Delaware Chancery Court payment saga dating to the companies' 2011 tie-up. The decision by Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III followed his late 2017 ruling — upheld by Delaware’s Supreme Court — that obliged construction giant Tutor Perini to hand over more than $22 million for three years worth of disputed earnings-related payments dating to 2014. In a decision made public Wednesday, the vice chancellor concluded that Greenstar IH Rep LLC and former Greenstar CEO...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS