Guatemala To Challenge OK Of $35M Teco Tariff Award

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 5:08 PM EST) -- Guatemala will ask the D.C. Circuit to overturn a ruling enforcing an arbitral award worth approximately $35 million that was issued to U.S.-based Teco Energy Inc. following a dispute over electricity tariffs, after the lower court rejected the country's argument that the award was tainted by fraud. Guatemala filed its notice of appeal on Wednesday, notifying the lower court of its intent to ask the D.C. Circuit whether U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss correctly determined that the country had failed to show "extrinsic fraud" committed by Teco Guatemala Holdings LLC when it allegedly misrepresented certain circumstances to the underlying International...

