Archer Daniels Midland Says Hemp Co. Is Ripping Off Its TM

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 4:33 PM EST) -- Agriculture giant Archer Daniels Midland Co. filed a trademark infringement suit against similarly named hemp processor ADM Labs LLC in Chicago federal court on Thursday. Archer Daniels Midland says Denver-based ADM Labs is infringing at least three trademarks, most notably the trademark "ADM," registered in 1986 and allegedly already in use by 1923. Archer Daniels Midland believes there "has already been at least one instance of actual confusion" with regard to ADM Labs' alleged use of Archer Daniels Midland's "ADM" mark. That trademark — number 1386430 — covers Archer Daniels Midland in the areas of chemicals for industrial use, industrial oils...

