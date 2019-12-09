How To Ward Off Nonclient Suits Over Lawyers' Speech

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 6:13 PM EST) -- Law firms have enough to worry about when it comes to claims of malpractice by clients. But nonclients often take aim at law firms because they have deep pockets and to seek leverage and pressure adversaries. Generally, the law restricts claims against lawyers by nonclients. In many states, for example, attorneys do not owe duties to constituents of client organizations.[1] Similarly, theories that nonclients are the beneficiaries of others’ attorney-client relationships are also limited.[2] These barriers, however, do not bar claims by nonclients against law firms based upon speech. Media headlines illustrate the problem. A Washington, D.C., attorney sued a law...

