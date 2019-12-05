Saudi Aramco Prices Record-Breaking $25.6B IPO

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 2:24 PM EST) -- State-backed oil giant Saudi Aramco raised $25.6 billion on Thursday in the world's largest initial public offering after pricing its shares at peak range, in a deal guided by four law firms including company counsel White & Case LLP and underwriters' counsel Latham & Watkins LLP. Dhahran-based Saudi Aramco sold 3 billion shares at 32 Saudi riyal ($8.53) each, the high point of its stated range of 30 to 32 Saudi riyal. The final total could exceed $29.4 billion if underwriters buy additional shares through an overallotment option that amounts to 15% of the base offering. Regardless of the final sum,...

