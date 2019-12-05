UK Pension Contributions Take Biggest Hit In 10 Years

Law360, London (December 5, 2019, 4:52 PM GMT) -- The amount of money spent by FTSE 350 companies on defined benefit pension schemes has seen its most dramatic year-on-year drop in a decade, research published Thursday shows. Aggregate spending on defined benefit schemes among Britain’s top companies fell from £19 billion ($25 billion) to £15 billion from 2018 to 2019, research by pensions consultancy Hymans Robertson found. That represents the largest fall in contributions in 10 years. “We’re likely to be seeing this because schemes that have hedged are now starting to reach full funding on technical provisions,” Alistair Russell-Smith, head of corporate defined benefits at Hymans Robertson, said. “So some...

