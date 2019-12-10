Insurance Broker Denies Liability After Warehouse Blaze

Law360, London (December 10, 2019, 4:54 PM GMT) -- A British insurance broker has hit back at accusations that it failed to secure coverage for a warehouse company devastated by a fire, telling the High Court in London that its customer repeatedly turned down plans because money was tight. Priory Insurance Brokers denied providing Masters Logistical Services with bad advice in a defense filing with the High Court on Dec. 4, claiming the warehouse business opted to insure just a few items before a blaze broke out in one of its buildings. The broker said the company never followed through with its recommendations to buy comprehensive insurance coverage because of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS