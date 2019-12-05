ICE Defends Authority To Make Arrests At Courthouses

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 4:40 PM EST) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement hit back at a lawsuit challenging its arrests of unauthorized immigrants in and around New York courthouses, saying that officers have discretion to make arrests at any public location. In response to claims that ICE is breaking the law from five immigration groups and a migrant who says he fears going to court to get a protection order against a former abusive partner, the government argued Wednesday that the Immigration and Nationality Act gives ICE the discretion to determine the location of a civil enforcement action against unauthorized immigrants. “ICE’s civil arrest enforcement authority derives from...

