RAIT Financial's $174M Ch. 11 Sale OK'd Despite Challenge

Law360, Wilmington (December 5, 2019, 5:50 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge approved real estate venture RAIT Financial Trust’s $174 million Chapter 11 sale to Fortress Investment Group on Thursday over objections from equity holders calling for a denial or delay to allow pursuit of a different tentative restructuring support offer. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan L. Shannon said at the end of the contested sale hearing that RAIT met the Bankruptcy Code’s obligations to show a substantial business purpose and fair price for the deal, and that it was reached in a good-faith process with adequate notice to stakeholders. “The debtor has been attempting to sell itself, essentially, for...

