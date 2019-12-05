BREAKING: SFO Launches Bribery Probe Into Mining Giant Glencore

Law360, London (December 5, 2019, 1:54 PM GMT) -- The U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office is investigating Glencore PLC over possible bribery, adding to the mining giant's woes as U.S. authorities probe allegations of corruption in its African and South American operations. The Serious Fraud Office said it is examining suspicions of bribery "in the conduct of business by the Glencore group of companies" and its officials and employees. (AP) Glencore and the U.K.'s white collar agency confirmed the investigation in separate statements Thursday. The SFO said it was looking into suspicions of bribery "in the conduct of business by the Glencore group of companies, its officials, employees, agents and associated...

