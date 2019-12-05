Fiat Chrysler Fights Italy's $1.6B Tax Bill Over HQ Move

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 7:39 PM EST) -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is challenging Italy's demand that it pay €1.4 billion ($1.55 billion) in back taxes from undervaluing its U.S.-based Chrysler division as the company was relocating to the Netherlands in 2014, the company said Thursday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is contesting Italy's demand for €1.4 billion in back taxes based on the company's valuation for Chrysler during a 2014 corporate relocation. (AP) A spokesman for Fiat Chrysler confirmed that it recently received the assessment from the Italian tax authority. That followed an Oct. 31 regulatory filing in which the company disclosed that the authority had completed an audit tied to the October...

