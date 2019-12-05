NJ Clinics Can't Slip Settlement With Allstate In Fraud Case

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 4:52 PM EST) -- A New Jersey clinic owner can’t escape a $718,000 settlement over claims that he bilked the state’s charity care fund after a state appeals court ruled Thursday that disagreements with his former counsel don’t nullify the deal he struck with Allstate Insurance Co., which reported the alleged scheme. Harshad Patel, owner of AP Surgery Center LLC and AP Diagnostic Imaging Inc., must also pay $145,000 in attorney fees, a two-judge panel ruled, finding Allstate and the Medical Investigation Group were entitled to collect for reporting Patel’s alleged $1 million fraud under the New Jersey False Claims Act. “Patel specifically told the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS