Law360 (December 5, 2019, 4:47 PM EST) -- An Oklahoma lawyer who didn’t let jail stop him from working and a Colorado judge who’ll be missing paychecks this holiday season lead Law360's The Week in Discipline, which compiles sanctions and conduct charges that may have flown under the radar. Oklahoma A Sooner State lawyer already incarcerated for shooting a man outside a nightclub was hit with an emergency suspension for continuing to run his practice from jail. Jay Silvernai of Oklahoma City was convicted earlier this year of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, and has since been behind bars pending a final sentencing. According to the state...

