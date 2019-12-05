House Passes 1st Explicit Ban On Insider Trading

Law360, Washington (December 5, 2019, 8:01 PM EST) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a bill that would explicitly prohibit insider trading, empowering enforcement authorities and clarifying a murky area of securities law. The chamber approved the Insider Trading Prohibition Act on a 410-13 vote. The six-page measure sponsored by Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., would ban a trader from buying or selling securities "while in possession of material, nonpublic information ... if such person knows, or recklessly disregards, that such information has been obtained wrongfully." It also outlaws passing along private information that could enable insider trading while shielding employers from derivative liability for wrongdoing by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS