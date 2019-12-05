New Bill Targets Counterfeits That Infringe Design Patents

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 7:29 PM EST) -- A U.S. Senate bill announced Thursday proposes cracking down on counterfeits brought in from overseas by giving U.S. Customs and Border Protection the authority to seize imports that infringe patented designs. The proposed legislation, introduced by Sens. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., Chris Coons, D-Del., Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii., would give design patents the same protections given to copyrighted or trademarked merchandise under the Tariff Act of 1930. The bill, titled the Counterfeit Goods Seizure Act of 2019, is an effort to curb the global and domestic trade in counterfeit goods, which is projected to reach nearly $2 trillion in...

