Crypto Co. Failed To Disclose Risks, Must Face Investor Suit

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 5:57 PM EST) -- Shuttered cryptocurrency company Kowala SEZC and its executives must face a federal securities suit because their digital coin proposal did not adequately caution prospective investors about risks, a California federal judge said Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez said that when investor Merkamerica Inc. gave Kowala more than $300,000 to develop a product called kCoin, Kowala had not properly warned the investor about its proposed development plan’s possible pitfalls. According to Merkamerica’s nearly 100-page July complaint, Kowala made misleading claims about kCoin when it gave Merkamerica a fraudulent white paper describing the proposed currency and a plan for developing and...

