Cloud Peak's Ch. 11 Plan Confirmed With Release Changes

Law360, Wilmington (December 5, 2019, 3:21 PM EST) -- The Chapter 11 plan of coal mining company Cloud Peak Energy Inc. received court approval Thursday in Delaware after third-party releases that could be given without shareholders' consent were eliminated from the plan. During a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross agreed with objections filed by the Office of the U.S. Trustee and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to the releases, saying shareholders receiving no distributions under the plan were being forced to opt out of the releases being given to nondebtors. Because the shareholders are getting nothing, they are deemed to have rejected the proposed plan and...

