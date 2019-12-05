Reinsurers Get $150M PR Hurricane Row Moved To Arbitration

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 3:42 PM EST) -- A Puerto Rican federal judge has overridden an insolvent insurer's attempt to stop a $150 million suit over hurricane damage reinsurance claims from moving to arbitration, saying local liquidation proceedings don’t override the arbitration clause in the reinsurance contracts. U.S. District Judge Daniel R. Dominguez ruled Wednesday that the arbitration clause in Integrand Assurance Co.’s contracts with eight different reinsurance underwriters applies to the dispute and that Integrand could not invoke commonwealth insurance law to send the case in a commonwealth court. “There is no existing statutory provision that expressly confers exclusive jurisdiction over the state court overseeing the liquidation procedure...

