Watchdog Says EPA Dodged Required Analysis On Truck Rule

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 6:55 PM EST) -- At the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency during the early days of the Trump administration, regulators bypassed traditional rulemaking guidelines, resulting in a badly flawed rollback of glider truck emissions standards, the EPA's internal watchdog said Thursday. In 2017, the agency proposed rolling back provisions of a 2016 rule that subjected freight truck diesel engines installed in new truck bodies, known as gliders, to the same emissions standards as newly manufactured engines. That proposal came six months after a meeting between glider truck industry leaders and former EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, and the process leading up to the rule's publication ran afoul of long-standing procedures,...

