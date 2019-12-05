NY AG Claims Fund Manager Engaged In $13M Fraud

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 6:44 PM EST) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James sued a Connecticut-based private equity fund manager and several of his entities Wednesday, saying he misappropriated $13 million of investor funds in order to prop up his struggling broker-dealer and to enrich himself. The AG’s office is accusing Laurence G. Allen of making repeated self-interested investments from his private equity fund, ACP X LP, into a holding company for his broker dealer, NYPPEX Holdings LLC. According to the complaint, Allen told investors in ACP that it would mainly invest in discounted private equity interests on the secondary market, which he would identify in part through...

