MDC Energy Mulling DIP Offers As Ch. 11 Battle Brews

Law360, Wilmington (December 5, 2019, 5:41 PM EST) -- Bankrupt oil and gas driller MDC Energy LLC told a Delaware judge on Thursday it has a $100 million post-financing offer on the table in its Chapter 11 as tensions with secured lenders over control of the bankruptcy continues to heat up. During a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens approved a few motions to enable the debtors to continue using cash management systems and pay utility costs as the fight over the administration of the Chapter 11 is set for a hearing next week. The judge told the debtors and lenders, whose interactions continue to be contentious,...

