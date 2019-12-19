The Biggest Patent Rulings Of 2019

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 9:58 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court in 2019 cleared up questions related to the America Invents Act while the Federal Circuit grappled with patent eligibility and the constitutionality of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. With the year winding down, here are six patent rulings you need to know. Regents of the University of Minnesota v. LSI Corp. In this June ruling, the Federal Circuit held that state sovereign immunity does not apply in inter partes review, taking away a valuable shield that state entities, including universities, have attempted to use to protect their patents from PTAB review. The ruling, which came in...

