Cantor Colburn Accused Of IP Scheme In Emeril Air Fryer Row

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 6:58 PM EST) -- The company behind celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse's Pressure Air Fryer is hitting back at accusations that it infringed a rival's patents, saying the rival and its counsel at Cantor Colburn LLP schemed to obtain invalid patents to drive the company out of the market. In a Nov. 29 filing, Tristar Products Inc. claimed that rival SharkNinja Operating LLC and its attorneys orchestrated a scheme to take down Tristar's business by "fraudulently obtaining and enforcing invalid patents" that SharkNinja in October accused Tristar of infringing. Firing back against the allegations, Tristar told a Florida federal court that its invention — a combined...

