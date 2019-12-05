Don’t Let CFPB Off Easy On Constitutionality, 5th Circ. Told

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 11:35 PM EST) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and a payday lender challenging the agency's constitutionality squared off before a Fifth Circuit panel on Wednesday over how to proceed now that the full court has upheld a similar challenge to a sister regulator, with the lender arguing that swift and serious action is needed. Lawyers for the CFPB and All American Check Cashing Inc. both told the three-judge panel that the Fifth Circuit's September en banc decision finding the Federal Housing Finance Agency to be unconstitutionally structured should lead to a similar conclusion regarding the CFPB, which like the FHFA is led by a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS