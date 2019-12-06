ITC Says Chinese Metal Filing Cabinets Hurting US Companies

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 3:02 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has determined that U.S. manufacturers are being injured by Chinese metal filing cabinet imports, giving the U.S. Department of Commerce the go-ahead to issue anti-dumping and countervailing tariffs on the goods. The commission concluded the final phase of its investigation into Chinese metal filing cabinet imports that Commerce determined were being subsidized by the Chinese government and sold at unfairly low prices, finding that Iowa-based Hirsh Industries LLC and other U.S. companies are taking an economic hit from Chinese importers’ unfair advantage, according to a Federal Register notice published Friday. The ITC launched its investigations into...

