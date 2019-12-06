Can We Get An Administration Standard On Tech Standards?

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 3:09 PM EST) -- Standard Development Organizations facilitate the development of complex technology standards that, in turn, promote interoperability, efficiency and innovation for consumer products. 5G, a well-known telecommunication standard, will change the world by stimulating diverse innovations and new consumer products that rely on cutting-edge technology contributed to this open standard. The common requirements for an SDO are that technology contributors (typically those who invest heavily in development of the standard) indicate their future licensing intentions for any patents they own or may come to own that might read on the standard (often known as standard-essential patents). Such intentions typically reflect an assurance to...

