Calif. Bars Insurers From Dropping Policies In Wildfire Areas

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 4:25 PM EST) -- California’s insurance commissioner on Thursday prohibited insurers from cancelling policies issued to homeowners in wildfire-ravaged areas of the state for one year. Citing an uptick in insurance companies pulling out of areas that have faced heightened fire risk, Commissioner Ricardo Lara issued the one-year moratorium barring insurers from declining to renew policies covering 800,000 homes in swaths of Los Angeles, Ventura, Riverside and Sonoma counties that experienced destructive wildfires this past fall. Lara said in a statement that he is working with state fire authorities to identify other areas that will also be subject to the moratorium and will announce them...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS