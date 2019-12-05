Analysts Plead Not Guilty To Doctor's Office Ad Fraud Scheme

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 8:09 PM EST) -- Two former analysts for health care advertising company Outcome Health LLC told an Illinois federal judge Thursday they are not guilty of charges that they participated in a criminal conspiracy involving a multi-pronged advertising fraud targeting the company’s clients. Kathryn Choi and Oliver Han entered the pleas during their initial appearances before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Gilbert after federal prosecutors charged them by information in November. Choi and Han waived the option of a grand jury during the proceeding. Outcome Health provides televisions and electronic tablets that display educational content in doctors’ offices and then sells ads on those devices to its clients. Choi and Han’s...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS