Top Federal Tax Policies Of 2019

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 2:57 PM EST) -- Congress waited until the very end of the year to extend tax credits for businesses and eliminate certain health care-related taxes, having approved amendments to four tax treaties and restructured the Internal Revenue Service earlier in 2019. Here, Law360 examines noteworthy actions Congress took in 2019. End-of-the-Year Crunch Congress passed legislation Thursday that would extend through 2020 some of the tax incentives for individuals and businesses known as extenders, provide tax relief in the wake of natural disasters, offer retirement savings incentives and more. The spending bill would also repeal taxes enacted as part of the 2010 health care reform law....

