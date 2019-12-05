6th Circ. Limits Health Data Co.'s Win In Records Fee Case

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 5:47 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit on Thursday affirmed a lower court decision tossing a class action accusing a medical record provider of charging patients too much to see their files, but said the decision only covered the two people who filed the suit and not the entire certified class. The partially split appellate panel backed a district court win for Ciox Health LLC in a suit from Richard Faber and Jennifer Monroe, who claimed they were overcharged for accessing their records, but ruled that the lower court decision would only bind those two named plaintiffs. The reason not to bind the thousands of other would-be class members...

