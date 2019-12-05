NM Justices Say Hospital Must Face Suit Over Aborted Fetus

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 9:30 PM EST) -- The New Mexico Supreme Court on Thursday roped a hospital back into a suit accusing health care providers of causing an abortion of a previously healthy fetus, saying the statute of limitations was tolled by a claim filed with the state’s medical malpractice review board. In a 4-1 decision, the state’s highest court reversed a lower appeals court’s ruling that cut loose Lovelace Health System Inc. from a suit accusing the hospital and Dr. Kristina Chongsiriwatana of misdiagnosing Marlina Romero with certain pregnancy complications that led to the administration of a powerful drug known to cause birth defects, and prompted the...

