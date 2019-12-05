Amazon Cleared Of Claims It Sold Blender That Started Fire

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 6:21 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has cleared Amazon.com Inc. of claims that it sold a defective blender that caused a fire in a sushi restaurant, saying because the website never took ownership of the blender, it is not liable for any damages it caused. U.S. District Judge Denis R. Hurley wrote in an order Wednesday that Amazon did not manufacture or sell the blender that Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. claims caused a fire in one of its clients' properties, so it is not in the "distribution chain" for the purposes of product liability law. According to the order, the owner of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS