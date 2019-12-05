Global Deal Resolves Creditor Objections In Houlihan's Ch. 11

Law360, Wilmington (December 5, 2019, 7:57 PM EST) -- Attorneys for the parent company of casual dining chain Houlihan's told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Thursday that the company had reached a global deal with its unsecured creditors and secured lenders to resolve objections to its proposed debtor-in-possession financing, bidding procedures and executive bonus plans. During a hearing in Wilmington, Houlihan's attorney Adam G. Landis of Landis Rath & Cobb LLP said the debtor had been negotiating with the official committee of unsecured creditors and prepetition secured lenders providing postpetition financing for the last several days, with those talks continuing until two hours after Thursday's hearing was set to begin....

