Pension's $17.8M Renco Penalty Demand Paused For Appeal

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 6:39 PM EST) -- A Pittsburgh federal magistrate judge paused a demand that Renco Group Inc. pay the Steelworkers Pension Trust $17.8 million in fees, costs, penalties and interest Thursday after Renco complained that the trust was demanding payment despite both sides appealing the court's award. Although both Renco and the Steelworkers had appealed the U.S. district court's affirmation of an arbitrator's finding that Renco had structured the sale of three steel mills to duck its obligation to cover $79 million in retirees' future pension benefits at subsidiary RG Steel, Renco said the Steelworkers "surprised" the company by filing a writ of execution on the...

