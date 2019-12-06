Justices Told Arthrex 'Uncertainty' Overshadows Immunity Bid

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 5:03 PM EST) -- Ericsson Inc. has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hold off on a case from the University of Minnesota over state immunity in patent challenges while the aftermath of a Federal Circuit decision holding Patent Trial and Appeal Board judge appointments unconstitutional plays out. The Supreme Court shouldn’t take up the university's petition for a writ of certiorari when the recent Arthrex decision placed the entire structure of the PTAB in flux, Ericsson told the justices Thursday. That request was seconded by LSI Corp. and Avago Technologies U.S. Inc., which are also involved in patent disputes with the university. In its Oct. 31...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS