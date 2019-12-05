NY Appeals Court Revives Renewable Co.'s Insurance Claim

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 8:35 PM EST) -- A New York appeals court on Thursday revived claims by a renewable energy company locked in a dispute with Lloyd’s over policy payouts following a fire that burned down its Tennessee plant, allowing claims that could add tens of millions to the insurer’s final bill. The court revived Bioenergy Development Group LLC’s claims for breach of certain terms and breach of the implied duty of good faith and fair dealing. Robert M. Horkovich, an Anderson Kill PC attorney representing Bioenergy, said the revived claims are worth more than $40 million plus attorneys’ fees. In 2016, a fire destroyed the company’s Memphis,...

