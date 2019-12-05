Stinson Lands Former DOJ Health Care Fraud Enforcer

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 7:09 PM EST) -- Stinson LLP has hired a former federal prosecutor with the U.S. Department of Justice's Fraud Section to join its business litigation practice as a partner in Washington, D.C. Habib F. Ilahi, who will defend companies in health care and government investigations as well as white collar matters, joined Stinson on Monday after spending almost four years as a trial attorney at the DOJ, where he worked on matters involving the False Claims Act, the Anti-Kickback Statute and the Stark Law. Ilahi told Law360 that while moving was a tough decision, it was the right time to jump back into private practice....

