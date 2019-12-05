Tufts Drops Sackler Name From Medical School Over Opioids

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 6:41 PM EST) -- Tufts University announced Thursday that it will be striking the Sackler name from the university’s medical school facilities and programs because of the name’s “association with the opioid epidemic” and creating a $3 million endowment for programs aimed at preventing and treating addiction and substance abuse. In a statement Thursday, Tufts said that its president, Anthony P. Monaco, and its board of trustees determined that having the Sackler name linked to its medical and biomedical sciences schools was “untenable and in opposition with the values and mission of the medical school and the university.” The Sackler name doesn't appear on other...

