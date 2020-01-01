Sports & Betting Legislation To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- With more states looking to legalize sports betting and Congress taking a hard look at controversies in Olympic sports, the new year could be a busy one for new legislation impacting the sports industry. Here, Law360 takes a look at some areas of legislation and regulation likely to come into play in 2020. More States Looking to Legalize Sports Betting States across the country have been jumping on the bandwagon to legalize sports betting since the U.S. Supreme Court in May 2018 struck down a federal law that had prohibited the spread of legal sports betting. "It got really hot there...

