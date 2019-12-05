Fed. Circ. Vacates Samsung PTAB Win In Light Of Arthrex

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 11:41 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday vacated two 2018 Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions siding with Samsung and invalidating an image processing patent, finding that the cases are entitled to new hearings under the Arthrex ruling that the board's structure is unconstitutional. Last year, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Samsung Electronics America Inc. won a pair of victories at the PTAB in inter partes reviews challenging various claims in the same Image Processing Technologies LLC patent describing an image processing method, according to the PTAB. The PTAB found that several claims in the patent were obvious and unpatentable. In appealing both...

