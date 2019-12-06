US Seeks Repayment, Industry Bar For 3 In 'Goodwill' Scheme

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 6:46 PM EST) -- Three men who engaged in a business deduction tax scheme that cost the U.S. more than $9 million should be barred from the tax preparation industry and repay the amounts they collected, the U.S. recently told a California federal court. The federal court should grant the U.S. an injunction prohibiting Joseph A. Rios, Kenneth Petrovich, Jon D. Sarver and the now-suspended corporation that they used to run the goodwill amortization deduction scheme — RL Trove Inc. — from further participation in the scheme, according to the Thursday complaint. The U.S. also asked for a disgorgement order requiring the men to repay...

