DC Circ. Doubtful Of Jurisdiction In CareFirst Data Breach Suit

Law360, Washington (December 6, 2019, 7:42 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit appeared likely to deliver a blow to CareFirst policyholders' putative class action over a 2014 data breach, after a three-judge panel expressed reservations on Friday about its authority to revive some claims a federal trial court tossed earlier this year. As oral arguments began, U.S. Circuit Judge Gregory G. Katsas instructed Matthew W. Stonestreet of Giatras Law Firm to go beyond his prepared script to explain why the purported data breach victims believe the appeals court has jurisdiction to consider the matter. The attorney argued that the lower court erred by ruling that the plaintiffs failed to demonstrate actual damages,...

