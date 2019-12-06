Political Risk Tops List Of City Concerns In 2020

Law360, London (December 6, 2019, 1:57 PM GMT) -- Six in 10 financial services bosses feel confident about their company’s prospects in 2020, according to a survey published on Friday, with most highlighting the political risk posed by Brexit as the biggest concern. The survey, by insurer CNA Hardy, found that nine in 10 business leaders believe next year will be marked by a “moderate to high risk” financial environment. Concern over political risk has doubled to 25% from the previous year, the survey of 1,500 business leaders in Europe found. Hardy said Brexit was a key concern, particularly for U.K. financial services chiefs, of which 945 contributed to the survey....

