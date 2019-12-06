Genworth On The Hook In AXA's PPI Misselling Suit

Law360, London (December 6, 2019, 4:46 PM GMT) -- A London judge ruled on Friday that U.S. insurer Genworth Financial is liable for compensation paid out by French insurance company AXA, an alleged £265 million ($348 million), to settle claims that two former Genworth subsidiaries it had acquired wrongly sold controversial loan insurance. Genworth is liable for an estimated £265 million ($348 million) over misselling of the insurance product by two companies acquired by AXA in 2015, a judge has ruled. (AP) Judge Simon Bryan said at the High Court that Genworth Financial Inc. is liable for 90% of all relevant losses connected to the misselling of payment protection insurance, known as PPI,...

